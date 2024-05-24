Noble Financial Weighs in on EuroDry Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EuroDry in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Stock Up 0.7 %

EDRY stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

About EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.