Noble Financial Weighs in on EuroDry Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EuroDry in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
EuroDry Stock Up 0.7 %
EDRY stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.