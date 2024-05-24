Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.83.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $237.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

