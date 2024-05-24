Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.1 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.83.

NDSN opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average is $256.41. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

