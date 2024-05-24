Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Trading Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.19 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.
Northland Power Company Profile
