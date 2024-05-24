Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

