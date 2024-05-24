Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
