Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

