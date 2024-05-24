NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.06

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 1435651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

