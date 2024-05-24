Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,934. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.