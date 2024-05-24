Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. 462,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

