Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 215,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 61,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,197. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.