Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.