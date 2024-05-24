Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,032. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

