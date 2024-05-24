Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 9,793,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,096,105. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.