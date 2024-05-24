Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,469 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $31,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,052. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.73 and a 12 month high of $191.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

