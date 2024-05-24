Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,407.84. 1,671,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,527. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $690.77 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,321.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,197.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

