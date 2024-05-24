Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $34.79 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,090,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.48. 1,478,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $189.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.29.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.