Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $508.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,926. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.