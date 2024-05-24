Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 4,425,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

