Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 32.40% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI stock remained flat at $52.93 on Friday. 58,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,245. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

