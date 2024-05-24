Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 131,963 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $57,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,069. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

