Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of META traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,006,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

