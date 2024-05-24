Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,351,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.