Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,284. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

