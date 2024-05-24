Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $55.27 on Friday, reaching $606.99. 4,251,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,246. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.