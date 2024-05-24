Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

