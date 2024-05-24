Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock remained flat at $14.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on METC. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

