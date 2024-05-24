Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

