Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 10,528 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after buying an additional 657,177 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 933,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 650,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

