Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 219 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,481.94. 68,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,323.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,224.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

