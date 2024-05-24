Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $223,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in International Paper by 57.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 7,306,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

