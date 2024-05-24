Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 10,492 Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 210,857 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $669,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 125.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.61. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.