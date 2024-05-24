Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 18,081 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enovix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 171,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enovix by 87.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

