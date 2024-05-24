Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,904 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PVH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.25. 364,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.