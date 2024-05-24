Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NFG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,271. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

