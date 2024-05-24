Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 2.7%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 250,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,174,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $820.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 6.55.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Avital Pardo acquired 38,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $398,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 145,004 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

