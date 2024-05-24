Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

