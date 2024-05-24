Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Cameron Paterson Sells 7,000 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total value of C$212,037.70.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.76. The company had a trading volume of 320,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,038. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.67. The stock has a market cap of C$10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

