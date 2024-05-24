PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 4,948,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,484,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

