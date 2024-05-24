Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.14.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.