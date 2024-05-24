Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.58. 232,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,055,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.