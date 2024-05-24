Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHUN. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phunware will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

