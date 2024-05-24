ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.35. The stock had a trading volume of 513,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

