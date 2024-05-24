PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $46.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTCT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.13 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after purchasing an additional 188,774 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.