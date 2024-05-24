Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.38

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0404004 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
