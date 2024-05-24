Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 592650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 16.29 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

