Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Raised by Analyst

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.5 %

M stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 1,292,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

