Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By Zacks Research

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

