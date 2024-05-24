Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Issued By Zacks Research

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.