Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Itron, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,923 shares of company stock worth $2,495,196. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.