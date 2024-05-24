Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

